Delma Marie Brandenburg, 99, of Linthicum, passed away on August 26, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1921 in Baltimore to the late William and Eleanor Williams. Delma attended and graduated from Southern High School, she married Robert in May of 1941 and stayed home to raise their 3 boys. She was a devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church in Linthicum, she was proud to be part of their Alter Guild, which would help prepare for the services each Sunday. Delma will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Delma is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Brandenburg, her parents, and her 6 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her 3 sons, Jim (Linda), Wayne, and John; her grandsons, Steve (Missy), Mike (Kristin), Bob Hobbs, and Ben; her two bonus granddaughters, Miranda and Kristin; her great-grandson, Nathan, and great-granddaughter, Madelyn, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private, however in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Linthicum, or Hospice of the Chesapeake in honor of Delma's name.



