
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Delmar Johnson, 87, of Ocean City, Md, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, 30 October 2019. Better known as "Del", was born 12 June 1932 in Indianapolis, Indiana. At the age of 17, Del enlisted in the U. S. Army, where he became a Canoneer and Radioman in the 2nd Infantry Division. On 21 July 1950, his unit shipped out to the Republic of Korea and was sent into action in the Pusan Perimeter where he was wounded in action. He was one of the first Korean War casualties received at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, the Republic of Korea War Service Medal. He retired from C &P Telephone in 1976. Del was one of the original builders of Angler's Sporting Goods in Annapolis in 1968, and was associated with the store for many years. He was a Member and Past Commander of the Kent Island American Legion Post 278. He was also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a founder of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #9 in Centreville, Md; the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown, Md and the VFW of Delmar, De. Del was married to Kathleen Collins in 1951 and they raised their family in Brentwood, Riverdale and Cape St. Claire, Md, before moving to Kent Island, Md in 1976, where the resided for almost 30 years. They later lived in Mardella Springs and Salisbury, Md. After the death of his wife, Del moved to Ocean City, Md. Delmar was predeceased by his parents, Grover & Lola Mae Johnson, his wife of 57 years, Kathleen, three brothers, Lawrence, Rollie, and Delbert, sister Margie Agee, and a granddaughter Jessica Lynn White. He is survived by his sons, Richard (Marci) Johnson of Anchorage, Ak and Michael (Betsy) Johnson of Chester, Md, and daughters Karen Greer of Fruitland, Md, Sheryl Johnson of Newville, Pa, and Christine (Kevin) Helmeczi of Mount Wolf, Pa; ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much. Visitation will be Saturday, 2 November from 2 to 4 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, Md. After the Visitation, there will be a gathering at the Kent Island American Legion Post 278. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice of Wicomico County, 2604 Old Ocean City Rd # 4629, Salisbury, Md 21804. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
