Delores Dola, 89, of Edgewater, MD and previously of Hillsmere where she lived for almost 40 years passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Delores was born on July 4, 1930 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Isaac and Ruby Reynolds. She was an administrative assistant who worked in transportation in Washington, DC and with the Maryland Legislative offices. Delores was also a singer whose favorite song to sing was, La Vie En Rose. Delores had many interests including, square dancing, gardening, shopping, traveling, and golfing. She even met her husband, Stanley who passed in 1976 on the golf course. In addition to her husband and parents, Delores was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Reynolds. She is survived by her sister and travel companion, Nancy Reinhard of Harwood, MD, and a brother, James (Linda) Dorr of Huntington, MD; nieces and nephews, Christina Noell, William Reinhard, Jr. Bryan Dorr, Robert Dorr, Heather (Dorr) Allen, Matthew Reynolds and Andrew Reynolds; as well as many other relatives and friends. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1:00pm until a funeral service begins at 3:00pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown. Online condolences may be made at:



