Delores Rae Cantler Schnoor
On December 1, 2020 Delores Rae Cantler Schnoor "Tillie" passed away at the age of 93; beloved wife of the late Erich Otto Schnoor; devoted mother of Mary "Lynn" Rafter and her husband Roy and the late Delores Anne Schnoor; dear grandmother of Erica Chalfant, Roy Rafter, III, Rachel Stagmer, Amanda Tilman and the late Karl Matheson; great grandmother of Kori, JJ, Summer, Philip, Erich, Kloie, Roy IV "Manny" and Brycen; sister of Mary Cantler, Marie Black, Ronnie Parkinson, Sissi Caldwell, Jimmy Cantler, Eric Cantler, Louis Cantler, George Cantler and the late Catherine Cantler, Flora Belle Donnelly, Barbara Alton, Buddy Cantler, Donnie Cantler, Carroll Cantler and Charles "Sonny" Cantler. Friends may call at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis Maryland on Sunday from 10:30 to 11:30 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 AM. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to the Animal Shelter of your choice will be appreciated. For a full obituary please see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
