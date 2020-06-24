Delores Simpson
On June 18, 2020 Delores (Betty) Simpson was called home by the Lord. She passed peacefully in her home, in the presence of her husband and children. Delores suffered an extended battle with cancer. Gary (her husband) and Delores were married for 50 years and had 4 children and 2 grandchildren. She will be laid to rest in the National Veterans Cemetary on Friday June 26, 2020 at 1030 am. A viewing will be held at Reese and Sons Mortuary, on Forest Drive, Annapolis, Md on June 25, 2020 at 5:30pm, services to begin at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Md 21122.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
05:30 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
JUN
25
Service
06:30 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
JUN
26
Burial
10:30 AM
National Veterans Cemetary
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
