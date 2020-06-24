Delores Simpson

On June 18, 2020 Delores (Betty) Simpson was called home by the Lord. She passed peacefully in her home, in the presence of her husband and children. Delores suffered an extended battle with cancer. Gary (her husband) and Delores were married for 50 years and had 4 children and 2 grandchildren. She will be laid to rest in the National Veterans Cemetary on Friday June 26, 2020 at 1030 am. A viewing will be held at Reese and Sons Mortuary, on Forest Drive, Annapolis, Md on June 25, 2020 at 5:30pm, services to begin at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Md 21122.



