1/1
Delores Waltman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Ann Waltman "ANN" passed away on July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald Waltman; loving mother of Robert Waltman (Debbie) and Dave Waltman (Kimberly); dear grandmother of Shelby Waltman and the late Taylor Waltman. Ann is also survived by her sister Sandy Donnelly. Ann was a diligent member of the Daughters of the Revolution for over forty years. She also enjoyed and collected memorabilia and artifacts from a very young age from the British Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II. She loved to cook and watch cooking shows, read the bible and she especially loved her family. She was a member of Galilee Lutheran Church in Pasadena, Maryland. She will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 10 AM until 12 Noon. A funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved