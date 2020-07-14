Delores Waltman

Delores Ann Waltman "ANN" passed away on July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald Waltman; loving mother of Robert Waltman (Debbie) and Dave Waltman (Kimberly); dear grandmother of Shelby Waltman and the late Taylor Waltman. Ann is also survived by her sister Sandy Donnelly. Ann was a diligent member of the Daughters of the Revolution for over forty years. She also enjoyed and collected memorabilia and artifacts from a very young age from the British Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II. She loved to cook and watch cooking shows, read the bible and she especially loved her family. She was a member of Galilee Lutheran Church in Pasadena, Maryland. She will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 10 AM until 12 Noon. A funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.



