Deloris Belle Pawlikowski suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on December 10, 2019 while being tended to by her youngest daughter, Emily. She was born on September 16, 1933 in Altoona, PA to John and Lena (Miller) Hampton, the oldest daughter of nine children. She graduated from West Penn Hospital Nursing School in 1953. She married soon after and went on to a long career in nursing with premature babies and in critical and intensive care units in the Pittsburg and Washington areas. Dee was always busy in her faith communities and was a caring and loving friend to all. She loved when we had great, big family camping trips together. She will be missed by everyone who loved to laugh with her. We take comfort knowing that she is now with our Lord, Jesus Christ. Dee is survived by her sister Bonnie Boore of Montgomery, PA, her five children, Gene Pawlikowski and wife Basia of Burlington, VT, Jennifer Pawlikowski of Ocean City, MD, Stephen Pawlikowski and wife Ana of Silver Spring, MD, Peter Pawlikowski of Key Largo, FL, and Emily Pawlikowski of Annapolis, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephen Ryan Pawlikowksi and wife Jessica of Glen Burnie, MD, Taylor Mason and husband Kyle of Pasadena, MD, Sean Simpson of Ocean City, MD, Adria Milewski and husband Matthew of Salt Lake City, UT, Claudia Pawlikowski of Burlington, VT, and Joshua & Justin Pawlikowski of Key Largo, FL. And Dee was delighted by her great grandchildren, Jackie and Lilly Pawlikowski, Zane Mason and Miles Milewski. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409. A full obituary may be found and online condolences may be made at

