Demetra Keshe, 89, a 68-year resident of Annapolis, MD, and previously of the Island of Cyprus, died on April 22, 2020, in Annapolis, MD. Born on December 1, 1930, in Cyprus, she was employed as a seamstress at Johnsons Haberdashery. Demetra was a longtime member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Demetra was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Elias Keshes. She is survived by two children, Chrystallo Trachy of Annapolis, MD and Sevaste Bruce of St. Petersburg, FL; four grandchildren, Andrew and Christopher Trachy of Annapolis, MD, Demetra Trachy of Glen Burnie, MD, and Ana Phillips of Annapolis, MD; one great-grandchild; and four siblings. Private interment will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Demetra's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020