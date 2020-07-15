On July 8th, 2020, Denise Michele Haire (Smallwood), 54, of Rising Sun, passed away at her parents' home in Cooksville. She is survived by her beloved husband, Mike; cherished daughters, Katherine, Anna and Valerie; devoted parents, Wilson and Kathy Smallwood; loving sisters, Debbie Smallwood and Stacey Soltis; dear nieces and nephew, Abbey, Alayna and Dan Soltis; and many cousins. Denise was a graduate of Glen Burnie High School, class of 1983. She also went on to earn a BA in History from the University of Baltimore. Denise had an immense and never ending love for her family, but also for her friends. That love extended to everyone she met. In fact, Denise had a love for people in general and always saw the good in everyone. She was also one of the funniest people you could ever meet and had an amazing sense of humor, even through her battle with cancer. Denise was always positive and courageous in that battle and refused to allow it to define her. Instead, she continued to give hope, and remain faithful in order to comfort her loved ones. Denise was loved by all who knew her and will remain in our hearts forever. Services were held yesterday at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses for her husband and children. If you would like to donate, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com