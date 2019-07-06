Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Martin Allen. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Rosary 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Christ the King Catholic Church (Holy Trinity) 7436 B&A Blvd. Glen Burnie , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Martin Allen, 82, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, formerly of A.A. County passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born in Oakland, CA to the late Leon and Marie (Lambert) Mears. While raising her children she started her own craft store, The Five Reasons, in Northern VA. She later founded Serio-us Lock and worked tirelessly to build a successful company and enduring relationships with customers. In true 'Denise" fashion she gave 100 % of herself to many philanthropic and political organizations. Wherever she lived she became an active member of the local Catholic community. She enjoyed creating and collecting beautiful artwork, quilting, weaving and much more. She always took the road less traveled and brought her family and friends along for the ride. Her parting brings a close to an amazing and adventurous life and her legacy is a testament of faith, love, family, and determination. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, John L. Martin (Lisa), Joseph L. Martin (Pam), James "Jamie" Martin(Ginger), Mary Lou Alcala (Gustavo), and Estelle L. Blalock (Danny); she was the beloved "Dinny" to 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; she also leaves 1 sister, "GiGi"; and a host of other relatives and special friends. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Saturday, July 13th, from 10-11:30 AM for a visitation & rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church(Holy Trinity), 7436 B&A Blvd in Glen Burnie. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Denise's life at 1:30 pm at Singleton reception hall. Memorial contributions in Denise's name may be made to Mary's Center 410-761-8082 a cause close to her heart.

Denise Martin Allen, 82, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, formerly of A.A. County passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born in Oakland, CA to the late Leon and Marie (Lambert) Mears. While raising her children she started her own craft store, The Five Reasons, in Northern VA. She later founded Serio-us Lock and worked tirelessly to build a successful company and enduring relationships with customers. In true 'Denise" fashion she gave 100 % of herself to many philanthropic and political organizations. Wherever she lived she became an active member of the local Catholic community. She enjoyed creating and collecting beautiful artwork, quilting, weaving and much more. She always took the road less traveled and brought her family and friends along for the ride. Her parting brings a close to an amazing and adventurous life and her legacy is a testament of faith, love, family, and determination. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, John L. Martin (Lisa), Joseph L. Martin (Pam), James "Jamie" Martin(Ginger), Mary Lou Alcala (Gustavo), and Estelle L. Blalock (Danny); she was the beloved "Dinny" to 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; she also leaves 1 sister, "GiGi"; and a host of other relatives and special friends. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Saturday, July 13th, from 10-11:30 AM for a visitation & rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church(Holy Trinity), 7436 B&A Blvd in Glen Burnie. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Denise's life at 1:30 pm at Singleton reception hall. Memorial contributions in Denise's name may be made to Mary's Center 410-761-8082 a cause close to her heart. Published in The Capital Gazette on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close