Dennis Allan Whitlock was born May 2, 1951 in Baltimore to Ruth Whitlock and the late Broadus Whitlock, Jr. Mr. Whitlock was a longtime resident of Glen Burnie before relocating to Selbyville, DE in 2015. He made his career as a firefighter for the Baltimore County Fire Department where he went on to retire as a Lieutenant. He was also very active as a volunteer and coach in the Harundale Youth Sports League. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, cutting grass and volunteering as a bus driver for U.S. Vet's charity events in his retirement years. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years Sharon Whitlock, his mother Ruth Whitlock, children Christine Brickman and husband David, Kevin Whitlock and wife Amanda, Trevor Whitlock and wife Helen, siblings Steve Whitlock and wife Carol, Janice Messenger and husband Mark,sister-in-laws Linda Neidert, and Terri Whitlock, grandchildren Cole, Torrence, Summer, and Carsten Brickman, Heather, and Savannah Lynn Boyer, Kayleigh, Desirae, Connor, and Savannah Noel Whitlock. He was proceeded in death by his father Broadus Whitlock, Jr., his brother Dean Whitlock, and his brother-in-law William Edward Neidert, Jr. Mr. Whitlock passed away March 8, 2020 at his home in Selbyville, DE. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight Network at https://www.honorflight.org/donate-now/ . Friends may call on the family 3–5 and 7–9 PM Wednesday, March 11 with funeral services at 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 12 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020