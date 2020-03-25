Dennis Vernon Cannon, Sr. 74, of Madison Heights passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia Cannon. Born July 29, 1945 in Baltimore, MD he was a son of the late Herman S. Cannon and Adele B. Cannon. He was a self-employed watch repairman known to many as watch man, Dennis was also an accomplished mechanic and loved fishing, camping and nascar racing. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Gloria Lee and Bill Cannon. In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons, Dennis V. Cannon, Jr. and his wife, Lisha of Forney, TX, Chris B. Cannon of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Clifton M. Cannon and his wife, Renee of Crownsville, MD; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Samuel, Seth, Louis, Logan, Hannah, and Zoe. A private graveside service will be held Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD. Dennis will lie in state from 8:30 am until 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020