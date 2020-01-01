|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Dennis James Messer of Crofton, MD (formerly Queenstown, MD) passed peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was 86 years old. Born on October 9, 1933 in Norristown, PA, Mr. Messer was the son of the late James Messer of Norristown, PA and Anna M. Vidia (Taylor) of Cape May, NJ. As a child he could be found shining shoes to earn money and fondly referred to as Dennis the Menace. He attended Upper Merion high school in Bridgeport, PA, he was an excellent student who enjoyed entertaining in the variety shows and playing his accordion and harmonica. In 1951, he joined the United States Marine Corps (USMCR C1 III (Ready) on where he achieved the rank of Sergeant serving as a Lineman in Korea earning the Korean Service Medal w/2*, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Korean P.U.C. He was honorably discharged in1954. Mr. Messer worked as a bowling alley manager and semi-professional bowler at a bowling alley in Wilmington where he met his wife, Doris (Beecher). They were married in the summer of 1961, in Chestertown, MD. They moved to Norristown, PA where Dennis became the manager of Facenda-Whitacre Lanes where his name/photo can still be found on their Legends board for bowling a perfect 300 game. They lived in Norristown, PA until returning to Queenstown, MD in 1972, where they raised their family. Dennis held several managerial positions and eventually retired after a career as store manager at Winchester Liquor Store in Grasonville, MD. A devoted member of Shore Christian Fellowship in Queenstown, MD, he was involved in men's group, bible study, community service projects, and his favorite acting in the church plays. He enjoyed a wide variety of music to include country, bluegrass, and big Band. The loves of his life were his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by a daughter Marjory Mackes (Thomas Lanyon) of Annapolis, MD, his son Vincent Messer (Julie) of Short Gap, WV, and his step-son, Guy Schelhouse of Annapolis, MD; four grandchildren, Buffy Schelhouse of Stevensville, MD, Dennis A. Messer (Jamie) of Hagerstown, MD, Michael Messer of Ridgely, MD, and Erin Messer of Short Gap, WV, two Great-Grandchildren, Paisley Joy, and Lily Grace Messer; and his brother, Merrill Taylor (Ruth) of Harleysville, PA. He was predeceased by his wife Doris Jean Messer (Beecher); his father, James Messer and mother, Anna M. Vidia (Taylor), and his sister, Joyce Messer. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4 from 10 to 11:30am followed by a memorial service at 11:30am with interment immediately afterward. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A.,408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, MD Memorial donations may be made to , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or to Shore Christian Fellowship, 7401 Main St, Queenstown, MD 21658
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
