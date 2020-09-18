Dennis Johnson

"Be still and know I am God" Psalm 46:10 "With unrelenting crescendo, the symphony of a life replete with melodic progression hastens to its finale." On September 5, 2020 God called one of his angels home. Dennis Anthony Johnson was born on March 2, 1971 to Avril Johnson and Harford Johnson (deceased). Dennis attended First Baptist Church of Annapolis, where he sang on the Children's choir. Dennis accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized by Rev. Leroy Bowman (deceased) at First Baptist Church of Annapolis, where he was a member. In 1989, Dennis graduated from Annapolis Senior High School. After graduating, he attended Anne Arundel Community College. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning from service, he enrolled and graduated from the Broadcasting School Of Maryland. Upon graduation, Dennis worked for WNAV as a local sports anchor and covered the Naval Academy Football games. Dennis was fond of natural country living and had plans to move to Jamaica. Dennis and his brother Carl both had a love of football and they both played at very early ages in Annapolis. Both Dennis and his sister Donna were avid Dallas Cowboys fans. During the last 6 months, Dennis spent his time volunteering at the Veteran facility in West Virginia. Dennis also enjoyed spending time with his family and was an excellent story-teller. His animation and sense of humor was something the entire family looked forward to on many reunion-occasions. Dennis had a sincere caring spirit. He was concerned for people who were in need of help. He was grateful for the kind gestures shown to him by many who loved him. A viewing will be held at William Reese & Sons Mortuary on Friday, September 18 from 5:00 – 700 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Department of Veteran's Affairs at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
Dennis is survived by his mother Avril; daughter Denazia; brother Carl; sister Donna; uncles John, Alver, Basil, Melvin, Richard; aunts Dorothy H., Perlina, Winsome, Dorothy, Rosie, Athena, Janet; nieces Cassie & Amanda; nephews Aaron & Alex; cousins Anthony, Marcia, Donna, Marcia N., Nicole, Marlon, Damian, Michael, Michelle, Renee, Stacey and a host of other family and friends.