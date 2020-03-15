Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Keith Blair, 69, of Arnold passed away on March 5, 2020. He was born in Joliet Illinois on June 19, 1950. A native of Lockport, Illinois, Dennis attended Lockport Central High School and the Sherwood School of Music in Chicago. Following high school, worked as a freelance, studio and pit musician in the Chicago area. Prior to joining the Navy as a musician, attended North Central College. A graduate of the Armed Forces School of Music, served tours as an instrumentalist with Navy Bands in Norfolk, New Orleans, Hawaii, and Great Lakes. Assigned to the Naval Academy Band in 1983, as a trumpet instrumentalist. In addition, served as the Enlisted Advisor and Senior Instructor to the Midshipman Drum and Bugle Corps; was the Enlisted Leader of the Midshipman Jazz Ensemble Trident Brass. After 23 years of service he retired in 1993; attended Towson State University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education in 1998. Have served as the Choral Director, Music Department Lead Teacher, and Faculty Sponsor of the Tri-M, Music Honor Society at South River High School and currently was the Music Director of Talent Machine Company's summer productions the last 10 years. A past Spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Choral Directors. Also served as a Trustee for Scholarship for Scholars. Currently was the Choral and Handbell Director at Kent Island United Methodist Church. Professional associations are the National Association for Music Education, the Maryland Music Educators Association, and the American Choral Directors Association. Has been a contributing writer to Instrumentalist magazine, and have been selected multiple times for inclusion in Who's Who Among America's Teachers. His performance credits included having done over a hundred different shows as a pit musician and orchestra director, as well as backing up such notables as Bob Hope, Burl Ives, Loyal Garner, Maynard Ferguson, Lee Greenwood, The Beach Boys and Carol Burnett. During his 17 year tenure at South River, served as Chief Arranger for the Music and Theater Departments Rock & Soul Review, and taught a variety of classes as well as directing a variety of ensembles, among which have been: Concert Band, Marching Band, Percussion Ensemble, Mixed Chorus, Chamber Choir, Chamber Strings, Women's Chorus, Men's Vocal Ensemble, Sweet Adelines Quartet, Jazz Ensemble, Guitar, Piano, Honors Music Theory, Guitar Ensemble and Pit Orchestra. He was predeceased by his parents William George Blair October 2019, Betty Jean (Warnick) Blair October 2009; grandparents, Husted and Susan Blair; August and Audrey Warnick. He is survived by his spouse of 41 years Martha Sue (Hernandez) Blair of Arnold; children Randall Irwin Noe (Kelly) of Lufkin, TX; Jason Christopher Blair of Flagstaff, AZ and Courtney Elizabeth Shampaine (Adam), of Annapolis. Grandchildren, Madelin Alexandria Noe, Jacob Guy Shampaine, Wyatt Blair Shampaine and Coco Marina Shampaine. A memorial service will be held on a later date at the United States Naval Academy Chapel. With internment at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.

Dennis Keith Blair, 69, of Arnold passed away on March 5, 2020. He was born in Joliet Illinois on June 19, 1950. A native of Lockport, Illinois, Dennis attended Lockport Central High School and the Sherwood School of Music in Chicago. Following high school, worked as a freelance, studio and pit musician in the Chicago area. Prior to joining the Navy as a musician, attended North Central College. A graduate of the Armed Forces School of Music, served tours as an instrumentalist with Navy Bands in Norfolk, New Orleans, Hawaii, and Great Lakes. Assigned to the Naval Academy Band in 1983, as a trumpet instrumentalist. In addition, served as the Enlisted Advisor and Senior Instructor to the Midshipman Drum and Bugle Corps; was the Enlisted Leader of the Midshipman Jazz Ensemble Trident Brass. After 23 years of service he retired in 1993; attended Towson State University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education in 1998. Have served as the Choral Director, Music Department Lead Teacher, and Faculty Sponsor of the Tri-M, Music Honor Society at South River High School and currently was the Music Director of Talent Machine Company's summer productions the last 10 years. A past Spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Choral Directors. Also served as a Trustee for Scholarship for Scholars. Currently was the Choral and Handbell Director at Kent Island United Methodist Church. Professional associations are the National Association for Music Education, the Maryland Music Educators Association, and the American Choral Directors Association. Has been a contributing writer to Instrumentalist magazine, and have been selected multiple times for inclusion in Who's Who Among America's Teachers. His performance credits included having done over a hundred different shows as a pit musician and orchestra director, as well as backing up such notables as Bob Hope, Burl Ives, Loyal Garner, Maynard Ferguson, Lee Greenwood, The Beach Boys and Carol Burnett. During his 17 year tenure at South River, served as Chief Arranger for the Music and Theater Departments Rock & Soul Review, and taught a variety of classes as well as directing a variety of ensembles, among which have been: Concert Band, Marching Band, Percussion Ensemble, Mixed Chorus, Chamber Choir, Chamber Strings, Women's Chorus, Men's Vocal Ensemble, Sweet Adelines Quartet, Jazz Ensemble, Guitar, Piano, Honors Music Theory, Guitar Ensemble and Pit Orchestra. He was predeceased by his parents William George Blair October 2019, Betty Jean (Warnick) Blair October 2009; grandparents, Husted and Susan Blair; August and Audrey Warnick. He is survived by his spouse of 41 years Martha Sue (Hernandez) Blair of Arnold; children Randall Irwin Noe (Kelly) of Lufkin, TX; Jason Christopher Blair of Flagstaff, AZ and Courtney Elizabeth Shampaine (Adam), of Annapolis. Grandchildren, Madelin Alexandria Noe, Jacob Guy Shampaine, Wyatt Blair Shampaine and Coco Marina Shampaine. A memorial service will be held on a later date at the United States Naval Academy Chapel. With internment at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close