Dennis James Kline, of Annapolis, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Chesapeake on August 17, 2019. Dennis was born in Baltimore City on November 13, 1937 and later moved to Towson with his parents, the late Paul and Elizabeth James Kline and his sister Elizabeth Paula Kline. Dennis is a graduate of Towson High School, Class of 1955, and Johns Hopkins University with a BS in Engineering. His first job was with Baltimore Gas and Electric, where he remained for 47 years. He began in Mail Delivery and through promotions, became a Senior Key Account Engineer serving Major Commercial and State/Local Government Accounts. In 1959, Dennis joined the US Army's 29th Division; National Guard, Infantry and MP Company. He was Honorably Discharged in 1966, as a Staff Sergeant. After his retirement from BG&E, he worked as a limousine driver, where he loved wearing a tuxedo when driving to various events, as a Trane Air Conditioning salesman at Home Depot, and as a driver for the Arundel Lodge. In his free time, he enjoyed fixing up and racing his Porsches. His pride and joy was his Signal Orange 914/6. Dennis raced competitively at Watkins Glen, Lime Rock, and Summit Point. In 1967 he joined the Chesapeake Region of the Porsche Club of America, racing a 1966 white 911. He and Bob Rassa ran the first Chesapeake Challenge for the PCA in August 1968, and the second in 1969, and he served as the President for the Chesapeake region in 1970. In the 60's and 70's he also ran autocrosses with the PCA and with the SCCA of which he was a member for several years. He was a proud adult leader for Boy Scout Troop 422 out of Saint Mary's church, helping his son, Matthew, on his trail to Eagle. Dennis was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, and served as a Scoutmaster, the Camping Committee Chairperson, and served on the Leadership Committee. He was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Saint Mary's, Annapolis. Dennis was an avid traveler, tent camping across the United States (Route 66, Route 50, and all the National Parks along the way) and Canada (Route 1, to Vancouver) with his family. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Martha Dunlop Petrovich Kline of Annapolis and son Matthew J Kline as well as a son, Captain James Kline, of Georgia, from a previous marriage, and his two grandchildren, Olivia and Elias. He also leaves behind his sister, Paula Kline Ryan, of Goodland, Indiana, as well as three nephews and four nieces. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Richie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland 21122 and/or to Saint Anselm's Abby School, 4501 South Dakota Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20017. The viewing will be on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 5 to 7 PM, at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Mary's Church 109 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 on Saturday, August 24, 2019, beginning at 10:30AM. A repast will follow. For more information or to post condolences please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

