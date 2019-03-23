On March 18, 2019 Dennis Lee Beloved husband of Angela Perry (Nee McGuire); Devoted father of Daniel Lee Perry, Jonathan Patrick McGuire, Matthew Paul Soldati, David Lee Perry and the late Dennis Lee Perry; Also blessed with 7 grandchildren; Brother of Al Perry Jr. and James Perry. Family will gather at Brooklyn Community Methodist Church Monday 10:00 A.M. Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery 11:00 A.M. Contributions may be made to Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com
|
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019