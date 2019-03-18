Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Marion Kedzior. View Sign

Dennis Marion Kedzior, 71, of Riva, Maryland, and Duck, North Carolina, suddenly on February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Denise Kerwin; dear brother of Larry (the late Barbara Gardner) and the late Paul; fond uncle of Barrett Zolnierowicz, Taylor Zator, Kaitlin Kedzior, Laura Khoshaba, Patrick Kerwin, Camila Kerwin, and Lucas Kerwin. Preceded in death by his parents Henry Kedzior and Jean Smith and aunt Florence Siwy. Graduate of St. Mary's College, Minnesota, and the Maxwell School, Syracuse University, New York. Beginning in 1974, served as Chief of Budget Operations for the newly established Committee on the Budget in the U.S. House of Representatives. Subsequently served as Assistant to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. From 1980-1999, he served as Senior Staff Assistant to the Committee on Appropriations, U.S. House of Representatives, working closely with leadership, the Committee on Rules, and the House Parliamentarian. Following retirement from the U.S. House of Representatives, he represented business and academic interests, and served as Secretary of the Sanderling Homes Association in Duck, North Carolina. At the time of his passing, he was an independent consultant. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Maxwell School. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019

