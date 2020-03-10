Dennis J. Mullen, 64, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center in West Virginia. Beloved son of Edward T. Mullen and Ellen S. Mullen (deceased). Survived by children Michelle Mullen and Timothy Mullen, his sister Barbara Shortridge (Rick) and brother Tim Mullen (Carol). A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Crownsville VA Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Attn: Hospice and Palliative Care Unit, Voluntary Service, 510 Butler Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25405.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020