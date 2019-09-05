March 13, 1956 – August 24, 2019 Clayton, NC- Dennis Ray Bakaysa was joyously welcomed into heaven on Saturday, August 24, with a greeting of "well done, good and faithful servant." He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Deborah Ann Mast Bakaysa, and their four children and eight grandchildren.. Dennis and his wife Debbie have been faithful members of RFA Church for the last ten years. Dennis volunteered as a Small Group host and with Royal Family Kids' Camp. His number one priority was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He loved his wife and family and held these relationships in high esteem. He was a true servant of the Lord in his attitude and generosity living out Hebrews 13:16: "And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased." In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to RFA Church, 2660 Yonkers Rd. Raleigh, NC 27604 in honor of Dennis Bakaysa or Transitions LifeCare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019