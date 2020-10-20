1/1
Dennis Robin
Dennis R. Robin, 74, of Crofton, Maryland, died peacefully at home on October 8, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC to Nathan and Silvia Robin. After graduating from Ohio University, he served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Thereafter he earned a law degree in 1975 from the University of Maryland School of Law, where he met his wife, Nancy. His legal career included working on the staff of former Governor Hughes, and as a solo practitioner in Crofton, where he handled diverse legal issues, serving his clients with skill and dedication. He was a member of the Crofton Kiwanis for 37 years, working tirelessly on numerous charitable projects benefiting the community at large. In 2003 he was named Crofton's Citizen of the Year. His hobbies included photography, crabbing, following the Washington Football Team, and enthusiastically playing poker with his friends. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Nancy; children Timothy, Lauren, Sarah, and son-in-law, Steve; and grandchildren Mackenzie and Ethan. Services will be private with a Memorial Service delayed until next year due to COVID.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
