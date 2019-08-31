Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Swick. View Sign Service Information Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lighthouse Church 6691 Baymeadow Drive Glen Burnie , MD View Map Send Flowers Service 7:00 PM Lighthouse Church 6691 Baymeadow Drive Glen Burnie , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On August 27th, Dennis Charles Swick Sr (Denny) of Pasadena, Maryland surrounded by his family, joined the Glory of God's Kingdom. Denny fought and battled bravely and faithfully for three and a half years against Leukemia. During his battle, he showed the same strength and passion that he always had for life. He continued to inspire, encourage and love his family unconditionally. God answered our prayers for healing and called him home to join his beloved father, younger brother and many loved ones. Denny was born January 7th 1957 in Petersburg, West Virginia to the late Charles Swick and surviving Elaine Swick. Denny graduated from Southern High School in 1975 and began his career in the industrial maintenance industry. Through hard work and perseverance his peers voted him Union President, which later prompted him to start his own family mechanical contracting company, Swick and Son, Inc., which is now Chesapeake Mechanical and Coatings. His passions included: God, family, golfing, boating, music, Ravens and his home on the water. Denny was wed to his wife and the love of his life, Loretta Swick (Detzel) on November 6, 1976. They have been together for 47 years. She survives Denny at their home in Pasadena, Maryland. Their marriage of 43 years blessed the family with three children; Dennis Swick Jr (DJ) (wife Teresa), Crystal Duncan (husband Scott) and Ashley Swick (wife Amber). Denny was also blessed with five grandchildren; Timmy Scaggs, Alexa Swick, Trista Swick, Tyler Swick and Adam (AJ) Swick. Denny is survived by his sister Pat Schmincke (husband Dave), Christine (Chrissy) Coates (husband Mark), David Swick (husband Caleb) and preceded in passing by his brother Adam Swick. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Denny at Lighthouse Church, 6691 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie, Md. 21060 on Tuesday September 3rd. The viewing will be from 5-7pm, service starting at 7pm. Flowers may be sent to 6691 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland 21060 or in lieu of flowers a donation may be sent to ( stjude.org ) in honor of Dennis Charles Swick, Sr.

