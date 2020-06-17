Dennis Wayne Sullivan
1956 - 2020
Dennis Wayne Sullivan, 63, of Shady Side, Maryland, died at home from ALS on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 2, 1956, in Washington, DC, to Raymond and Ethel Sullivan. He graduated from James W. Robinson High School in Fairfax, Virginia and was employed with Scheffres Laundry Service until he retired in January 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Dennis had fun, worked hard, and enjoyed life. Watching sports, collecting sports cards, and bowling were some of his favorite activities; he even bowled a perfect game, achieving the highest possible score of 300. He took every opportunity he had to make people laugh and smile. There were so many happy times that led to countless memories - Our lives will not be the same without him. Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda Sullivan; children, Stefany Dudra (Stephen), Ryan Sullivan, and Amanda Hipszer (Tony); grandchildren, Zeke, Logan, Chase, and Daphne; mother, Norma Sullivan; siblings Raymond Sullivan, Georgette Golden (Tom), Patrick Sullivan (Mary), and Teresa Clouser; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Paul Sullivan, Jr.; his mother, Ethel Sullivan; and siblings, Bonnie Martin, Brenda Berry, and Cathy Sullivan. A gathering to celebrate Dennis' life will be held once social distancing restrictions are relaxed so family and friends can attend.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
