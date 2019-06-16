Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 689 Ritchie Hwy Severna Park , MD View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 689 Ritchie Hwy Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Younger Dennis Gerard Younger was the fourth of five children of Edward Younger and Victoria Younger Hurtt. The 84 year old native of Anne Arundel County was graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1952 and attended Strayer's College while employed by Headquarters Second Army Engineers at Fort George G. Meade. In 1957 he was drafted into the Army and spent his active duty assigned to Deputy Chief of Staff of Staff's Office for Advance Weapons and Guided Missiles in Heidelberg, Germany, the office responsible for missile deployment throughout NATO Europe. Following active service he spent time in the Army Reserves and completed a teaching degree at Towson State Teachers College (Towson University) and began his teaching career in 1962 at the newly opened Corkran Junior High School in Glen Burnie, MD. During this period he also taught adults typing, shorthand, and English at the Army Information Center at Fort Meade. He was awarded Masters and Doctorate Degrees by the University of Maryland College Park. He was asked to join the educational team at the Anne Arundel County Schools Central Office in 1966, as a supervisor of Federal projects in Mathematics and English and subsequently supervised projects in Social Studies and curriculum development. After a year of service at the Maryland State Department of Education, Dennis was appointed the Executive Director of Curriculum for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, a position that he held until retirement in 1996. During these years he taught as an adjunct professor at Towson University and Johns Hopkins University. After retirement he spent time as an educational consultant for Goucher College, Washington DC public schools, The Council of Basic Education and the state boards of education of Delaware, North Carolina, Alabama, and South Carolina. Dr. Younger was actively involved in civic service. He served as a member of Chartwell Community Association. Was a community advisor to the Jaycee Penal Chapter of Jessup and was an advisor to the Junior League of Annapolis. He was a member of Chartwell Country Club for over 45 years. Served on the first Holy Trinity Parish Council of Glen Burnie. Taught CCD at St. John's the Evangelist in Severna Park and for many years delivered for Meals on Wheels of Maryland. Dr. Younger was active in many educational organizations, serving as President of the Maryland Council for Social Studies, and President of the Maryland Association of Curriculum and Supervision. He was the Maryland representive to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Curriculum and Supervision. He was recognized by the Military Order of World Wars for his outstanding contributions to patriotism and love of country. A strong personal commitment to the arts, Dr. Younger was one of the founders of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts located in Annapolis Md. He served as a long time board member and nine years as its President. Later, in its Directors Circle. He also served as President of the Annapolis Symphony and was Member emeritus of the Annapolis Opera Board. Dennis also served on the Anne Arundel Arts Council, Mitchell Gallery Board of Advisors, also serving as its Chairman. He was the first recipient of Annie Award for Patron of the Arts, present by the Anne Arundel Arts Council and was awarded the Paul Harris Service Award by the

He is predeceased by his brothers Edward Younger, Leonard Younger, David Younger, and his sister Renee Lee Hay. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He will join his beloved dog, Molly who started her journey last week. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10am to 11am in the gathering space of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am in the church sanctuary. Interment will be held privately at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anne Arundel County SPCA https://aacspca.org/ways-to-give-individuals/ , or to the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts https://www.marylandhall.org/donate . The family will hold a reception following the service at Chartwell Country Club in Severna Park, MD. 