August 12, 1993 – June 2, 2020 Early on a sunny Thursday evening, August 12, 1993, Patrick and Beth Holden welcomed Derek Henry Holden into the world. He was God's third precious gift to the young couple, along with his brothers, Ryan and Justin before him. Derek was a very kind, generous and loving son and brother who also had a great sense of humor. He had a carefree childhood, playing with his brothers and cousins. As a child, Derek enjoyed swimming in his grandmother's pool, competing on the swim team at Olde Mill Swim Club, playing with toys, painting, golfing, writing, and playing football and soccer in his parents' backyard. He enjoyed playing board games, video games, and family vacations. Derek surprisingly enjoyed his parents' vintage music. During family trips, he would habitually empty his father's wallet, consistently winning bets by naming the artists of various 1960's – 1980's tunes on the car radio. Derek attended Old Mill High School in Millersville, Maryland. He was proud of his academic achievements and was determined to follow his heart and passion in the film industry. His favorite classes were creative writing, theater arts, newspaper, dance for athletes, and weight training. He played football and lacrosse, and always valued relationships he would develop on those teams, with teammates and coaches. Derek always had a unique slant on life, and he had keen and high aspirations, but was never pretentious. Upon graduation from Old Mill High School, he studied English at Towson University and Psychology at University of Maryland College Park. He enjoyed weight lifting, dancing, modeling, writing, and acting. He wrote poems, short stories and a novel. He acted in independent films including Furious Youth and American Epitaph, written and directed by his brother, Ryan. Derek always prided himself in his independent and unique outlook and approach to life, and was never bashful about openly showing his love and affection for his family and friends. He will be missed immensely beyond description. He adored his brothers, Ryan and Justin, all of his cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Derek is preceded in death by his grandfather, Command Sergeant Major Laurence E. Holden and his uncle, Larry H. Holden, writer, director, and actor. Derek and Larry were kindred spirits as artists, both having a special zest for life. Derek is survived by his parents, Patrick and Beth Holden, his brothers, Ryan Laurence Holden and Justin Michael Holden, his grandparents, Friederike Holden, Harold Sachs, and Fred and Evelyn Cogswell, his uncles and aunts, Angie Holden, Hal and Amy Sachs, Kevin and Debbi Baker, Mike and Julie Ocampo, Robin and Kim Willard, his cousins, Miles and Payton Baker, Jon Ocampo, Kate, Adam, and Stephanie Sachs, Grace, Alex, and Andrew Willard, and a loving community of extended family and friends. A private funeral Mass will be held at Saint Bernadette Roman Catholic Parish, 801 Stevenson Rd., Severn, MD 21144. A memorial service and celebration of Derek's life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Derek's memory may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation or the Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation.



