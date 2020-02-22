On February 15, 2020 Derrick passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones, at the young age of 51. He was President of the Meade H.S. Alumni Association and had so much compassion for the youth of the Meade and surrounding communities. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Farmer. His sister, Carulus Hines, and his Niece Malecia Hines. He is survived by his brothers, James II, Zeinford and Martey Farmer, his nephew Avery Hines as well as vast extended family of Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Memorial Services to be announced.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020