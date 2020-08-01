1/
Dessie C. Brendle
1924 - 2020
Dessie C. Brendle, 95, of Fredericksburg, Va. quietly passed away at Hughes Home July 23, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Dessie was born July 27, 1924 in Riverton, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Brendle and later companion Ora Willis, parents Beulah and Austin Judy, her brothers Hansel and Ed Judy and her sisters Martha Bailey and Norma Smith. She is survived by her children Steve Brendle, Linda Brendle Tahmisian, Jack Willis and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She spent several years raising her grandchildren, Deborah and Shelia Brendle. She lovingly took them many places for fun and education. She lived most of her adult life in and near Glen Burnie, Md. When her health began to fail in late 2012 she moved to Fredericksburg, Va. to be near family. Dessie loved God's creatures, always feeding and watering as many as she could. She did not attend church but listened on the radio and made many contributions to them and a local church near where she lived in Glen Burnie, Md. A special thank you to Hughes Home for the love and care they gave her for 7 plus years. Also, special thanks to Hospice for their love and care as the end came near. Dessie did not want a service and requested to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, we know she would like you to make contributions to your local animal shelters. Condolences may be sent to:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
