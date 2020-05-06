Deward M. Dixon, Sr., "Mr. D", a 51 year resident of Gambrills, died on April 30, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center of complications from the Covid-19 virus. Born on August 8, 1927 in North Carolina, he spent 25 ½ years in the military (US Army and Navy), achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class before retiring in 1969. After retirement, he worked for seven years for Allied Signal Bendix. He was an avid bowler who for many years trained youths how to bowl. He also loved scratch offs and going to the casino, and he was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odenton. He is survived by his children; Deward M. (Lynn) Dixon, Jr. of Nevada, Michael John (Connie) Dixon of Odenton, Robin L. Dixon of Gambrills and JoAnn (Robert) Peabody of Clarksville, TN; his brother, Gordon (Joann) Dixon of North Carolina; his grandchildren, Robert (Colleen) Peabody, George Grogan, Joshua (Erin) Grogan, Kristina Cornell, Eric Dixon, Alexis Ziehl, Dylan Dixon, Jacob Dixon, Talan Dixon and Isabella Dixon; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Dixon, who died in 2004. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Wounded Warriors (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 6, 2020.