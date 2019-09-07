After a brief illness Diana Lynn Reed, 55, of Parkville, MD passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Diana is survived by her beloved husband Gary Reed: cherished children, Nick Vito, Caprice Vito, and Kera Reed; loving grandchildren, Gio Vito, Romeo Vito, Maverick Vito, and Savannah Sult, and many family and friends. She was pre-deceased by her father, John Juratovac; mother, Jacqueline Juratovac; brothers Stephen Evans, George Juratovac, and David Juratovac; sister, Veronica Juratovac. A private Celebration of Life will be held in September. The family requests memorial contributions be made in her name to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (lungcancerrearchfoundation.org).
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019