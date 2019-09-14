Diana May Boles, 81, of Glen Burnie, passed away on September 9, 2019. Diana was born in1938 in Schuylkill, Pennsylvania. She lived most of her life in Dundalk, MD and moved to the Glen Burnie area approximately 5 years ago. She enjoyed going out to dinner with her late husband, baking, shopping, playing BINGO, and mostly spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Howard Boles; and two brothers, Robert Symons and Edward Symons. She is survived by her three daughters, Judith A. Van Horne (Rick), J. Lillian Johnson (Gary), and Sylvia S. Wojciechowski (Rick); her grandchildren, Cooper and Mason Van Horne, and Diana and Ricky Wojciechowski; her great-grandchildren, Ameera, JoJo, Sam and Bailey; and her sisters, Nancy Moore and Judy Weist. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Sunday, September 15th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, September 16th, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019