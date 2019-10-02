|
Diana McMakin Dodson, 53, of Crofton passed away unexpectedly Sunday September 22, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital. Surviving are her husband Drake, daughters Elizabeth and Jessica, stepson Logan, mother and stepfather Sandra and Donald Ellington, sister Martha McMakin (Joe), half-brother Michael McMakin, Jr. (Barbara), and stepsister Diane Blantz (Greg). Diana was predeceased by her father and stepmother Michael and Linda McMakin and her beloved grandparents Edward and Helen Garnett. Diana worked over 24 years with the Dept of Defense. She was very involved in Elizabeth and Jessica's school, robotics club, music and sports activities, volunteering as chaperone, coach and mentor at Crofton Woods Elementary, Crofton Middle, and South River High School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS association or an animal charity. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019