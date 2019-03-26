Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Wilson. View Sign

Diana S. Wilson, 87, of Osprey, FL formerly a longtime Pasadena resident passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. Diana was born on Sept. 12, 1931 in PA to the late Charles F. and Jean(Gardiner) Schellhammer. She was raised in Pasadena and graduated from Glen Burnie High School. She married the love of her life John Wilson, Jr. in 1952. She worked as a secretary for the Department of the Army. However her greatest fulfilment came from working along side her husband as owners of Wilson's Service Station and Wilson's Bus Service, Inc in Pasadena. Diana and John both gave of themselves to building their community through her active involment in the A.A. Co. Fair and the Alums in Florida. She was also a longtime member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Pasadena. She will be remembered by her infectious smile and joyous laugh. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband, John Wilson, Jr. She is survived by her loving daughters, Jo-Ann Wilson, Barbara Kufel and husband Michael, Gail Hyser and husband Tom; 7 Grandchildren, Chris Dow, Jennifer Preslipsky, Jessica McMillion, Eric Wedemeyer Jr, Stephanie Wilson, Corey Kufel & Devon Kufel; and 9 Great Grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6-8 PM. Services will be held on Thurs., March 28, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake. To offer condolences to the Wilson family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Singleton Funeral Home

1 2nd Avenue SW

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

410-766-7070 Funeral Home Details Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019

