Obituary

Diane Pecorini Hamilton, age 62 of Severna Park, MD, died on September 7, 2019 after a courageous fight against cancer. Born in Wilmington, DE to Sherrard and Hector Pecorini. After graduating from Thomas McKean High School, Diane attended the University of Delaware where she received degrees in both art and art history. It was there she met the love of her life, David "Dave" Hamilton, who she spent nearly 40 happy years with. Diane and Dave were married at St Barnabas Episcopal Church in 1983 and raised two daughters, Julianne and Alyssa. They lived in Maryland, her favorite state. Diane loved making memories with her family-from big adventures like visiting family in Italy to quiet moments making crafts or laughing over a favorite show. Diane was an artist and often created beautiful watercolors of her favorite plants and flowers, even painting her own Christmas card designs. She inspired and encouraged her daughters to pursue the arts as well-with Julianne in visual arts and Alyssa in music. When her own children were older, Diane shared her nurturing, maternal nature with the children at Edinboro Early School, where she worked as a preschool teacher's aid. Full of intellectual and spiritual curiosity, she converted to Catholicism in her mid-40's. She loved her church, Our Lady of the Fields, where she volunteered for many years, including as a Eucharistic minister. She found joy in deep conversation; inside jokes; a nice box of chocolates; planting flowers in her garden; listening to music; and learning about the world around her through travel, museums, or a good book. Above all, she cherished her family and expressed her unconditional love as a wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She will be missed dearly. Diane leaves her husband Dave; daughters Julianne and Alyssa; brother Mark Pecorini; son-in-law Michael Benevento; and many more who loved her, including cousins, in-laws, an aunt and uncle, and friends whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Derek Pecorini. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday afternoon, September 28th at 1:30pm at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue, South, Millersville, MD 21108, with a reception at the church immediately following. Burial will be held at Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley, PA in July 2020. Diane had a big heart and supported many causes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or Wellness House of Annapolis, 2625, Mas Que Farm Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences can be made at:

