Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Wilcox Lawrence, 92, of Crownsville, Maryland, died Tuesday, January 21st. She was born on January 7, 1928 to Wilfred Whitman Wilcox, MD and Marion Campbell Wilcox (Campbell) of Montoursville, PA. She attended Montoursville public schools, graduated from the University of Arkansas, BS Zoology, and completed the University of Pennsylvania, Physical Therapy Graduate Certificate Program. She then studied under Winthrop M. Phelps, MD, in the treatment of the physically disabled child in Cockeysville, Maryland. Diane first worked as a physical therapist volunteer in Easton, Pennsylvania during the polio epidemic and later in Williamsport, Pennsylvania developing the County's first Center for the Treatment of Cerebral Palsied Children. She also worked in the San Diego, California public school system as the Senior Physical Therapist, at the Norwich State Hospital, Norwich, Connecticut, as the Supervising Physical Therapist, and in the Fairfax County public school system, Fairfax, Virginia, as the Supervising Physical Therapist. She began private practice in New London, CT working with William N. Jones, MD. Then, with her business partner, Barbara T. Devine, she developed Rehab, Inc., a multidisciplinary rehabilitation agency providing a wide range of contracted rehabilitation services to facilities and municipalities in Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia, Connecticut, and Washington. Diane was formerly on the Board of Directors for the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Anne Arundel Crisis Response, Anne Arundel County Commission for Women, Womenade of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. She was formerly on the Board of Trustees of Baldwin Hall. She is survived by her sister, Donna H. Buckenmaier (Wilcox), Westport, Connecticut; son, Frederick W. Rauch, daughter-in-law, Marguerite, grandson, Andrew, North Stonington, Connecticut; step children, William P. Lawrence, Jr., wife, Jenny, Yorba Linda, California, children, Hannah, Peter, Daniel and Mary; Laurie M. Lawrence, MD, Nashville, Tennessee; CAPT Wendy B. Lawrence, USN (ret), Ferndale, Washington; niece Laura H. Green (Buckenmaier) and husband Mark, Pasadena, California, children, Christian, Clayton, and Campbell; nephew, Karl C. Buckenmaier, wife Teresa, Milford, Massachusetts, children, Eric, Allison, Karly, Ava, and Audrey; and nephew, Bruce W. Buckenmaier, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Diane was formerly married to RADM Charles F. Rauch, Jr., USN (ret), Glenburn, Maine, and was the widow of VADM William P. Lawrence, USN (ret). There will be no calling hours or public services. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a is requested.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations