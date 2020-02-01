Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Rohm. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Severna Park Community Center Holy Grounds 623 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, December 12, 2019, Diane Julia Rohm (nee Keller), of Ocean View, Delaware, passed away at age 77. She was the beloved wife of Michael C. Rohm whom she met in 1957 and was married to for over 57 years. Mike preceded her in death by 11 weeks. Diane was able to attend Mike's memorial mass and reception on November 16, 2019, where she was surrounded by family and friends. She was the devoted mother of three children, Tracy Blamphin (John), Lauren Smith (Tom), and Michael J. Rohm (Tina) and the loving Grammy of Bethany and Crispin Blamphin, Caroline Smith, and Michael Lennon Rohm. Diane was raised in Baltimore by Mabel Yiengst (nee Beever). She is survived by sisters, Dorothy Caswell, Kathleen Schafer and Roseanne Bloom. She graduated from Parkville Senior High School in 1960, and began work as a legal secretary at Miles and Stockbridge in downtown Baltimore. She became a homemaker when her first child was born. During her husband Mike's engineering career with Westinghouse, Diane packed up the kids and followed along for extended stays in Hawaii and Camarillo California. In the mid- 1970's, they loaded the family into a VW bus and drove cross-country from Maryland to California and then back again. She began a career selling real estate at the Giddings & Associates Agency in Severna Park in 1975 which led to her finding the perfect waterfront home on Cypress Creek. In the early 1980's, she started working on her Bachelor's degree at University of Maryland University College while simultaneously beginning a career as a Management Trainee at Maryland National Bank. She graduated in 1987 while working full time and continued her banking career. She retired in 1995 due to health issues as a Vice President at the Bank of America Regional Office in Annapolis. After helping to raise her grandchildren, she moved to Ocean View, Delaware with her husband and began selling real estate again part time as an agent with Long and Foster. A long-time resident of Severna Park, Diane loved family, travelling, entertaining, reading, investing, collecting Hummel figurines, and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. We will celebrate Diane's life with a Memorial Celebration at the Severna Park Community Center Holy Grounds, on 623 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Severna Park, MD on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the facility. If you wish to send a card to the family, the address is C/O Tracy Blamphin, 1608 Bayside Drive, Chester, MD 21619. Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

