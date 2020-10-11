1/1
Diane Williams
1948 - 2020
Diane Williams of Harwood, MD passed away on October 8, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1948 in Victoria, TX. Diane is preceded in death by her parents; W.J & Eugenia Rushing; Daughter; Suzanne Williams and sister; Susan Kurtz. Diane is survived by her loving husband George Williams. They were married on October 25, 1969. Diane is survived by her two daughters: Joanne Batze (Dunkirk, MD), Maryanne Jones (Lionel) Lusby, MD, Grandchild; Camren Jones. Siblings: Donald Rushing (Elaine) Silver Spring, MD; Carolyn O'Conner (Pat) Beaverton, OR; Eugenia Spohrer (Bob) Columbia, MD; Joseph Rushing, Columbia, MD. Diane worked 50 years for American Postal Workers Union and retired in April 2017. Diane enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her grandson. She also loved to watch her grandson play soccer. The visitation will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD 21054, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00AM - 12:00PM Where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. Social distancing and facial masks are required. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
