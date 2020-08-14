1/
Dianna Hickman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianna Hickman known as Diane, age 60, of Frankford, DE lost her hard-fought battle on August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and Franklin Bunting, Sr.; her sister, Vicky Fogerty and her brother, Franklin Bunting, Jr. She is survived by her pride and joy, her daughter, Danielle Marvel and her favorite son-in-law, Shane; her companion of 36 years, Earl Jarvis; her devoted brother, James Hickman; her birthday brother, Bruce Bunting and "adopted son" Curtis Stevens and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind best friends for life, Linda and Katie and special friends, Lori and Brenda as well as many others whose lives she has touched. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE where friends and family may call after 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her honor to Bethel Tabernacle Building Fund, 34180 Omar Rd., Frankford, DE 19945 or Easterseals Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Melson Funeral Services
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Melson Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved