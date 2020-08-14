Dianna Hickman known as Diane, age 60, of Frankford, DE lost her hard-fought battle on August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and Franklin Bunting, Sr.; her sister, Vicky Fogerty and her brother, Franklin Bunting, Jr. She is survived by her pride and joy, her daughter, Danielle Marvel and her favorite son-in-law, Shane; her companion of 36 years, Earl Jarvis; her devoted brother, James Hickman; her birthday brother, Bruce Bunting and "adopted son" Curtis Stevens and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind best friends for life, Linda and Katie and special friends, Lori and Brenda as well as many others whose lives she has touched. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE where friends and family may call after 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her honor to Bethel Tabernacle Building Fund, 34180 Omar Rd., Frankford, DE 19945 or Easterseals Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com