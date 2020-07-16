Dianne Lee Barr of Bowie, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Dianne is the daughter of Ruth Dawn Keller and the late Charles Randolph Thompson; wife of Ronald Wayne Barr; mother of Charles Wayne Barr, Darin Michael-Lee Barr; sister of Monica Love Legge, Michele Keller Nichols and the late Sheila Murray Warwick. Dianne is also survived by a granddaughter, Carmen E. Barr, and a step-son, John Derek Barr. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM till time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home 16000 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD 20715. The family will also receive friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 noon at Blue Ridge Funeral Home Beckley, West Virginia. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store