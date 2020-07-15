1/1
Dolores "Irma" Boulware
1928 - 2020
Dolores "Irma" Grady Boulware, 92 of Severna Park passed away on July 11, 2020. Irma was born on June 1, 1928 in Washington, DC to the late Charles and Edith Grady. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David E. Boulware; her daughter, Anita A. Boulware and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Boulware. Irma is survived by her children, David E. Boulware, Jr. and his wife Suzy; Keith E. Boulware and his wife, Barbara and Michael W. Boulware; her grandchildren, Deborah Boulware and Caleb Boulware and his wife, Mandy; her great-grandchildren, Cayden Perry and Rylan Boulware; her sister-in-law, Vera Merritt. Irma was an active member of Harundale Presbyterian Church, in which she was a Choir member and Preschool teacher. She enjoyed collecting dolls, jewelry and ornaments, loved music and reading and was an excellent cook. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Irma's name may be made to Harundale Presbyterian Church, 1020 Eastway, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
