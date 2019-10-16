Dolores R. Fash, 88, a 50-year resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on September 26, 2019. Born on January 26, 1931 in Brooklyn, Dolores graduated from the New York City public school system. Shortly after her marriage she was accepted to study at the Parsons School of Design. Moving to Annapolis in 1966 Dolores pursued a career as an analyst at the Goddard Space Flight Center. She was the owner of three children's clothing and toy stores in Annapolis, Solomons Island, MD and Georgetown, Washington, DC. Dolores was a member of the Ranger Rosary group at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis. Active in the church she knitted hats for newborn babies at the local hospital and helmet caps for soldiers stationed in Afghanistan. Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank H. Fash. She is survived by her son, Frank H.J. Fash of Seattle, WA; her daughter, Deborah Alexander of Centreville, MD; and four grandchildren, Frankie and Nicholas Fash and Matt and Angela Alexander. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be offered at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019