Dolores Miller died on January 24th. She was 92. A faithful servant of Jesus Christ, she lived a life of devotion to church and family. She served as the secretary of Lakeland Presbyterian Church for forty years. She was a school teacher at Old Mill Christian Academy and a childcare worker at SPRFC. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Dell'Acqua (Mark), adopted daughter Rose Tillman (Gino), grandchildren, Heather Ablondi (Steven), Justin Metzger, and Jordan Metzger (Rachel), and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Bethany, Olivia, and Naomi Ablondi, and Lincoln and Madeline Metzger. A memorial service will be held at Harundale Presbyterian Church on February 8th at 1 PM.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020