On Sunday, May 31st, 2020, long time Severna Park resident Dolores Miskowski, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, peacefully passed away at home at the age of 87. Born in Baltimore, MD to Walter and Ella Cegelski, she loved cheering her O's, eating Blue Crabs, making Shrimp salad, and telling her children how best to live their lives. Widowed by the Vietnam War, she single handedly became the driving force and Matriarch of her large and loving family. She worked tirelessly for the benefit of her children and grandchildren, never wanting anything for herself. She leaves behind her four children, Ray (Veronica) Miskowski, Steve (Helen) Miskowski, Sue (Mark) Connor and Christine (John) Gunning. She is also mourned by twelve grandchildren, Megan, Kelly, Mallory, Casey, Joshua, Ryan, Edward, Hilary, Mitchell, Zachary, Paige, and Erin, and one great grandson Salvatore. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, CAPT Edward Anthony Miskowski, and her first born child, Edward Anthony Miskowski, Jr. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Frances Clarke and Jeanette Brigerman. Family and friends may visit on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12-2pm and 4-6pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146, Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made a



