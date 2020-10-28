Dolores Spurrier

Dolores Emma Spurrier of Chestertown, MD died on October 24, 2020 at her home. She was 89. She was born in Baltimore, MD on August 30, 1931 the daughter of the late Dominick and Louise Staguti Mitchell. She was a graduate of Southern High School class of 1949. She married Joseph Spurrier on October 20, 1951. He predeceased her in August 1998. Mrs. Spurrier raised her family and after they were grown worked as a receptionist. She loved to cook and bake. She was a member of the Women's Club of Linthicum Heights and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Joseph and sisters Helen Lieben and Jenny Adams. She is survived by her four sons and their families: Joseph Spurrier (Nannette) of Mt. Airy, MD, and their children: Joseph, Jarrod, Trenton, and Troy. Gary Spurrier (Mary) of Odenton, MD and their children: Heather and Jacelyn. Scott Spurrier (Darlene) of Chestertown, MD and their children: Rachel and Allison. Wayne Spurrier (Judy) of Chestertown, MD and their children: Hannah and Jillian. She is also survived by two great grandchildren: Cash and Lily Norris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 508 High St. Chestertown, MD. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31st from 10:00-11:30 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown. Interment will be held privately in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice at 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617. The mass will be webcasted and available via: www.fhnfuneralhome.com