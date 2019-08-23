Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores W. Clark. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM the family home Send Flowers Obituary

On June 28, 2019, our dear Dolores Webster Clark died peacefully at her home on the Severn River surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Pennsylvania to Don and Ruth Webster on June 27, 1932. Dee attended Friends Select and Swarthmore. It was there that Dee met the love of her life Steve. They both shared a love of sports with each captaining the lacrosse and soccer teams. Married for sixty-four years, they had three children, Stephanie Bergstrom (Jon) Nini Goodwin (Lyn) Andy Clark (Val) five grandchildren, Kali, Kyle, Sara, Jake and Rachel, and three great-grandchildren. Dee is also survived by her sister-in-law Deb, Dana, two nieces and two nephews. Dee taught English at Severn School, as well as coaching girls lacrosse and field hockey. She obtained a Masters degree in counseling from Johns Hopkins University. Dee always liked to keep busy! After retirement, she and Steve traveled the world, making many friends along the way. They spent winters in Florida, riding the ocean waves, playing tennis and bridge. Dee loved to snow ski, especially in Breckinridge with her daughter and her family. The Clark house in Round Bay was always open, music playing, Dee and Steve dancing and laughing. Dee knew how to live life fully, with joy, exuberance and gratitude. She never wanted to miss out on anything and was always the first to join any adventure,. Her favorite phrase was "Isn't this fun? And it always was. She will be remembered for many things; her wonderful smile and laughter, incredible energy, positive attitude, love of her friends, devotion to family and all encompassing zest for life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be a celebration of her life at the family home on Sunday, September 8th at 4pm.

