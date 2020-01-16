Don Bechtold moved to Severna Park almost 60 years ago. He brought his wife and three children for a suburban life outside the city of Baltimore where he was born. He worked as an engineering manager at Glidden until his retirement in 1984. He married his wife, Dawson Buck Bechtold, in 1950 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage before she preceded him to heaven. He was active at Severna Park United Methodist Church and spent most of his retirement playing golf. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Krajnik, parents, Frances and William Bechtold, brother William Bechtold and sister Dorthy Arthur. He is survived by his two children, Jean Pallett and Don Bechtold and their spouses Steve and Randi, respectively, son-in-law Scott Krajnik, as well as a large gaggle of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Today, he stands confidently before the throne of his Lord and Savior. Services will be held Saturday, January 18 at 11:00am at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD, 21146.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020