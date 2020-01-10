Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Brill. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM Heritage Harbor Lodge 959 River Strand Loop Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Donald William Brill, 88, of Annapolis, passed away early in the morning on December 5th, 2019 at his home. He was born in Buffalo, NY on August 25, 1931, the son of the late August and Dorothy (Hartwell) Brill. He was a graduate of Woodstown High School in New Jersey, then Washington College in Chestertown, MD. He earned advanced degrees in physics from the University of Delaware (MS), then Catholic University in Washington, DC (PhD). Don was a lifelong teacher. He spent the majority of his career as a professor for 38 years at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis until his retirement in 1999. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to jazz music, pruning trees and other activities within his Heritage Harbor community, playing pool, and volunteering for the Civitan Foundation. In addition to his wife of 38 years, Joanne (Mackey) Brill, Don is survived by stepdaughter Julie (Mackey) Beall (Andy), son Jan Brill (Jeny Schweitzer-Brill) of Raleigh, NC, daughter Carole (Brill) Owen (Craig) of Ellicott City, MD, and stepson Michael Mackey (Jessica). He will be missed by all, especially his 10 grandchildren, Drew & Connor Beall, Alex & Isaac Owen, Miles, Joyce & Jennifer Brill, Michael Mackey Jr., Brandon & Ashton Packwood, and 2 great grandchildren, Liam Mackey and Amelia Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Joyce (Leap) Brill, and daughter, Lisa Brill in 1968, and his stepdaughter Elaine (Mackey) Packwood in 2017. Our family is very grateful for the loving care given by Seasons Hospice and Senior Helpers caregivers. Family and friends are invited to join us for a memorial service on February 1, 2020, 12 noon at the Heritage Harbor Lodge located at 959 River Strand Loop, Annapolis MD 21401. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care 5457 Twin Knolls Road, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21045 in his memory.

