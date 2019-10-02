Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Broaddus. View Sign Service Information Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria 2416 N. North Street Peoria , IL 61604 (309)-688-4441 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Edwin Broaddus, a long-time resident of Annapolis, died at his home In Pompano Beach FL on September 23, 2019. He was 82. In Annapolis, Mr. Broaddus and his partner Jack Huizenga lived more than 28 years at the Point Condominium in Eastport before moving to the Fort Lauderdale area in 2004. He was active in the Saint Vincent de Paul organization at Saint Mary's Catholic Church. Mr. Broaddus was born in Peoria, IL in 1937 and was a graduate of Bradley University in Peoria (1963). He was a veteran of the US Army, serving from 1960-1962 at an Army Security Agency post near Ankara, Turkey. He worked for textbook publisher Scott Foresman in Chicago from 1963 to 1969. He then worked for a newsletter publisher, the Bureau of National Affairs, in Washington. He retired in 1994 for medical reasons. Mr. Broaddus lived in London from 1995 to 2000 where Mr. Huizenga worked for the Voice of America. He is survived by Mr. Huizenga, his partner of more than 50 years, in Pompano Beach, and by two nephews, Stephen Russell of Morton, IL and Kevin Russell of Peoria, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Viola (Kuhne) Broaddus, and by his sister, Mrs. Edward (Velma) Russell. A funeral mass was held October 1, 2019 at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel in Peoria, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to John Knox Village Foundation, John Knox Village, 651 SW 6th St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

