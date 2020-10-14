1/1
Donald Chew
Donald Chew earned his wings on October 6, 2020. He transitioned unexpectedly at his home in Annapolis. He was born to Josephine Johns Chew Thomas and Cravon Chew. He graduated Wiley Bates High School in 195, and went on to serve in the United States Air Force until 1961. Donald was employed at the US Postal Service until he retired at the yoing age of 55. He enjoyed tennis, dining, giving back to the community, and especially gardening. He was a devoted, longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Annapolis, where he was very active. Donald was also a member of the East Coast Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Chew-Render, his son Gordon Chew, his sister Jalene Chew Ennis, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A public viewing will be held at Reese Funeral Home at 1922 Forest Drive in Annapolis on Friday, October 16th, from 9:00 until 11:00. His funeral will be held immediately afterwards. Donald will be buried on Monday, October 19th, at 10:00 at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. Well done Daddy!

Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
