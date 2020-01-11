Donald Darren Tilson, 53, a 50 year resident of Glen Burnie, MD, died on December 31, 2019 at the Medstar Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Mr. Tilson was born on August 22, 1966 in Baltimore, MD to Thomas and Jean Tilson. In 1983, he won the 138 wrestling championship at Glen Burnie High School. Most recently, he worked as a truck driver. Donald's hobbies included cheering for the Ravens and Terps, shooting pool, and playing scratch-offs. He also loved spending time with his dogs, especially Bandit. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tilson is survived by his brother, Thomas Tilson. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, January 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Twain's Tavern, 8359 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment private. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020