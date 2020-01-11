The Capital Gazette

Donald Darren Tilson (1966 - 2019)
  • "You were a good wrestler and I have fond memories of being..."
    - Frank Pollock
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief...."
    - james lawton
Service Information
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-360-1770
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Twain's Tavern
8359 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd,
Pasadena, MD
Obituary
Donald Darren Tilson, 53, a 50 year resident of Glen Burnie, MD, died on December 31, 2019 at the Medstar Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Mr. Tilson was born on August 22, 1966 in Baltimore, MD to Thomas and Jean Tilson. In 1983, he won the 138 wrestling championship at Glen Burnie High School. Most recently, he worked as a truck driver. Donald's hobbies included cheering for the Ravens and Terps, shooting pool, and playing scratch-offs. He also loved spending time with his dogs, especially Bandit. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tilson is survived by his brother, Thomas Tilson. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, January 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Twain's Tavern, 8359 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment private. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
