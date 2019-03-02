Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Anderson. View Sign

Donald Edward Anderson, 80, of Edgewater, Md., passed away from natural causes 24 February 2019. Born in Washington, D.C., 16 February 1939, to Helen C. (nee Lyles) and Arthur I Anderson. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce; daughters Susan Machen of Edgewater and Kathi McCabe of Gambrills, Md; grandchildren: Morgan Machen, Ian Machen, Rebecca Jenkins, Michael Robert Walker, Karyn Walker, Maura, Shannon and Alex McCabe; and five great-grandchildren.Preceded by his parents; daughter, Melissa Anderson Oaks; grandson T.R. Gorman, two brothers and two sisters.Donald attended St. Francis School in Washington, D.C., graduated from Suitland High School in Suitland, Md. in 1957 and Prince Georges Community College.Donald lived his life to the fullest - boating, fishing, building race cars and driving them, along with his pilot's license, boat captain license, and certified driver. Along with being a successful business owner.Please join us in a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, 12 March 2019, at the American Legion Post, 830 Mayo Road (Central Avenue East), Edgewater, Md 21037, phone: 410-798-9894. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post.

